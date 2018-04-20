April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: China envoy says China will retaliate if U.S. insists on trade war

By REUTERS
April 20, 2018 06:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING  - China will retaliate if the United States insists on initiating a trade war, China's ambassador to the United States was quoted as saying by the state news agency Xinhua on Friday.

Speaking at an event held by the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University this week, Cui Tiankai said any dispute should be worked out through dialog and a trade war would poison the atmosphere of overall China-US relations.

Cui also urged the United States to abandon a cold war and zero-sum mentality, Xinhua reported.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 20, 2018
Man linked to 9/11 attacks on U.S. captured in Syria, Pentagon says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 23
    Jerusalem
    16 - 22
    Haifa
  • 23 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut