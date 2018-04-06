Report: Fire spreading into Israel from Gaza border, firefighters used

Fires started by Palestinians protesters burning tires had spread across the Israeli border on Friday, Israeli firefighters were called to the scene to prevent the fires from spreading.

צוותי כיבוי מתיזים מים על צמיגים בוערים שהפלסטינים מגלגלים לגדר pic.twitter.com/zMIMak5pIT — nir dvori (@ndvori) April 6, 2018

The Palestinians are burning tires to create heavy smoke with the purpose to obstruct the view of Israeli snipers positioned across the border fence.



Israeli reporter Nir Dvori reports that the protesters roll the burning tires across the border to the fence where Israeli firefighters are hosing them with water to put them out.

Titled 'The Great March of Return', this is the second round of protests after the March 30 protests ended with 20 dead protesters and over a thousand wounded.

The IDf stated it would defend the border fence against any infiltration.