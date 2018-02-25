February 25 2018
|
Adar, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: France has foiled two Islamist attacks this year

By REUTERS
February 25, 2018 15:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - French security forces have foiled two planned attacks so far this year as Islamic State militants set their sights on domestic targets in response to the group's military setbacks in Iraq and Syria, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Sunday.

One of two would-be attackers arrested in January had planned to hit a "major sporting facility," Collomb said on Europe 1 radio. Another suspect had been targeting troops on anti-terrorism patrols and had acquired bomb-making equipment, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins announced last month.

"Because the Islamic State is disappearing, people are seeking to stage attacks in western countries as a distraction from its defeat," the minister said.

The military patrols were introduced nationwide following the January 7, 2015 attacks on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. They were stepped up later that year after the November 13 attacks in which 130 people were killed at the Bataclan concert hall and other sites around Paris.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 25, 2018
West bank to be under curfew during Purim, IDF spokesperson says

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 17
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut