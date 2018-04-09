April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Report: Hungary's Fidesz could pass 'Stop Soros' law in May

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 11:17
BUDAPEST - After its election victory, Hungary's Fidesz party could pass a law in May that would empower the government to ban non-governmental organizations that support migration and pose a "national security risk," a Fidesz spokesman said on Monday.

The bill was part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-immigration campaign targeting US financier George Soros whose philanthropy aims to bolster liberal and open-border values in eastern Europe.

Orban's Fidesz submitted the bill to parliament in February.

Janos Halasz, a Fidesz spokesman cited by state news agency MTI said the new parliament which could be formed by the end of April could pass the law among its first pieces of legislation.

The bill would also impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that back migration in Hungary.


