January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Report: Iran army ready to help quell unrest if needed

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 11:18




Breaking news

DUBAI - Iran's army chief said on Thursday police forces had already quelled anti-government unrest but that his troops were ready to intervene if needed, state media reported.

"Although this blind sedition was so small that a portion of the police force was able to nip it in the bud... you can rest assured that your comrades in the Islamic Republic's army would be ready to confront the dupes of the Great Satan (United States)," Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi was quoted as saying.


