March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Iran says missile work will continue despite Western pressure

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 11:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TEHRAN - Iran will press on with its missile program regardless of Western pressure to halt it, a senior military commander was quoted on Monday as saying.

"Iran's missile program will continue non-stop and foreign powers have no right to intervene on this issue," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri as saying.

He also said no Iranian official had permission to "discuss this issue with foreigners," Tasnim reported.

France's foreign minister was in Iran on Monday to reaffirm Europe's commitment to a nuclear deal reached between Iran and six major powers, but also to echo concerns raised by U.S. President Donald Trump who has threatened to quit the accord.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 5, 2018
Iran says its missiles pose no threat to any country, are defensive

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: sub[email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut