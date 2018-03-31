Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon

Israel’s Elbit defense contractor is aiming to supply at least 20 systems of its Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 drones, seen here during a presentation at a Swiss airbase. (photo credit: REUTERS)

BEIRUT - An Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported on its website on Saturday, citing its correspondent.



"An unmanned Israeli spy plane crashes between the villages of Beit Yahoun and Baraachit," al-Manar reported.





#Israel’s army has confirmed that a drone crashed in southern #Lebanon overnight due to a technical malfunction. pic.twitter.com/6FYKVaZf4W — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 31, 2018

Hezbollah reported that it was an unmanned Hermes 450 aircraft that fell with four missiles.The IDF Spokesperson confirmed that an unmanned aerial vehicle had fallen within Lebanese territory overnight, and credited it to a technical failure. The IDF is investigating the incident.Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, warned that, should a war break out, Israel's northern communities would be the least prepared and the most vulnerable. Liberman said that Israel has spent 37 times more capital and manpower in protecting and securing the towns and cities around the Gaza Strip than it has on ensuring the safety of its citizens in communities bordering Lebanon.Lebanese Prime Minister Sa'ad Hariri earlier in March announced that the Lebanese Armed Forces would be deploying an additional regiment to the country's southern border, boosting their military capabilities there. His announcement came just weeks after Hezbollah declared a state of emergency and put its troops on high alert, fearing an Israeli attack.In February, an Israeli drone patrolling the Syrian border was shot at by unknown sources. While the UAV was not shot down, parts of it were recovered in the northern Druse town of Majdal Shams.Reuters contributed to this report.