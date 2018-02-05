February 05 2018
|
Shevat, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Lebanese soldier, militant die in army raid

By REUTERS
February 5, 2018 10:24




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanon's army raided a suspected Islamist militant hideout in the northern city of Tripoli late on Sunday, leading to armed clashes in which a soldier and a suspected militant were killed, the army said.

The raid on a house in the al-Tabbaneh district of Tripoli aimed to capture Hajar al-Abdullah, but was met with resistance including gunshots and hand grenades, the army said on its website.

In the fighting, Abdullah and a soldier were killed, several other soldiers were wounded, and Abdullah's brother, Bilal al-Abdullah, was detained. The army seized money, arms, ammunition and other military hardware from the house, it said.

Lebanese authorities say they have disrupted a number of Islamic State attacks and networks since the last major attack - a 2015 twin suicide bombing in Beirut.

Lebanon has mostly escaped the rash of militant assaults around the Middle East spurred by the war in its neighbour Syria, and last year forced Islamic State fighters out of an enclave on the mountainous border between the two countries.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 5, 2018
Iran reports H5N6 bird flu among wild ducks in north

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 24
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut