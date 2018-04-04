Report: Mueller said last month Trump not a criminal target 'at this point'

WASHINGTON - US Special Counsel Robert Mueller told President Donald Trump's attorneys last month that he does not consider the president a criminal target in the Russia probe "at this point," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.



Mueller, in private negotiations in early March about a possible presidential interview, described Trump as a subject of his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, said the Post, which cited three unnamed people familiar with the discussions.



