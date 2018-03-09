March 09 2018
Report: North Korea's Kim will offer to meet with Trump

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 01:45
WASHINGTON - South Korea's national security adviser will announce at the White House at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday (0000 GMT) an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet with US President Donald Trump, Fox News reported, citing a senior US official.

The South Korean national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will also announce a commitment by Kim to stop North Korea's nuclear and missile testing, Fox News said.

Chung will also say US-South Korea military exercises will go ahead in April as planned, according to Fox News.


