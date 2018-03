CAIRO - Preliminary results show Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is leading the presidential race with 21.5 million votes, state-owned newspaper Akhbarelyoum said early on Thursday.



Sisi is expected to win a second term in office against his opponent Mousa Mostafa Mousa, who according to the newspaper only garnered 721,000 votes.



There are about 60 million eligible voters in Egypt.



