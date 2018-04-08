April 08 2018
Nisan, 23, 5778
Report: Rebels reach final deal with Russia to evacuate Douma

By REUTERS
April 8, 2018 20:29
AMMAN - Opposition negotiators reached a final deal with the Russian military to allow rebel fighters to leave the besieged Syrian city of Douma under an arrangement that brings the Russian military police into the city, local negotiators said on Sunday.

They said the deal would allow those fighters from Jaish al Islam who do not want to leave to make peace with the Syrian authorities without being pursued by the security forces. The deal also includes a six-month reprieve for those wanted for military conscription, negotiators told Reuters.


