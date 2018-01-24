January 24 2018
|
Shevat, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Rocket hits Turkish border town, wounds at least 10

By REUTERS
January 24, 2018 17:49




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - A rocket fired from the Syrian region of Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis on Wednesday, wounding at least 10 people in the area, the private Dogan news agency said.

Dogan said the rocket, fired from across the border, had hit a mosque in the city center. It said emergency teams and ambulances had been sent to the site, while security forces cleared the area of civilians.

As Turkey's operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin entered its fifth day, several rockets have hit the Turkish border towns of Kilis and Reyhanli.

On Saturday, as Turkey started its operation, rockets fired across the border hit Reyhanli, killing a Syrian national and wounding 46 people, the local governor's office said. Another five were wounded when rockets hit Kilis, a Reuters witness said.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 24, 2018
Egypt presidential hopeful Khalid Ali withdraws from race

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut