April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: Russia says U.S. will want dialogue after Syria strikes

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 14:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The United States will want to maintain a dialogue with Russia about strategic stability following Western missile strikes on Syria, Russian news agencies cited a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying on Sunday.

"There is every reason to believe that after the U.S. strikes on Syria, the Americans will be eager to move to a strategic dialogue," Interfax news agency quoted Vladimir Ermakov, head of the foreign ministry's department for non-proliferation and arms control, as saying.

"You cannot say the Americans ... do not demonstrate a desire to lead a strategic dialogue," he said. "In the U.S. administration there are specific people who it is possible to talk with."


Related Content

Breaking news
April 15, 2018
Migrants detained at Saharonim to be released Sunday afternoon

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 22 - 33
    Elat
    17 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut