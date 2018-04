MOSCOW - Around 2,000 rebels and members of their families left the Syrian town of Douma on Tuesday, and about 4,000 more are also ready to leave it, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian military.



RIA news agency also cited Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria, as saying that there had been no military operations in Douma for several days.



