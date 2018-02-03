February 03 2018
|
Shevat, 18, 5778
|
Report: Russian jet shot down over Syria, pilot captured

By REUTERS
February 3, 2018 17:51




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN - Syrian rebels said on Saturday they had brought down a Russian warplane in an area of northern Syria that has seen heavy air strikes, and two rebel sources said they had captured the pilot who was badly injured.

A rebel source said the Sukhoi plane was shot down over Khan al-Subl town near the city of Saraqeb, close to a major highway that has come under fierce air attack and attempts to advance on the ground by the Syrian army and Iranian-backed militias.

Two rebel sources said the pilot was badly injured after escaping the crash by parachute. A third rebel source said he was killed. There was no immediate comment from the Russian or Syrian armies.


