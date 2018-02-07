February 07 2018
Shevat, 22, 5778
Report: Saudi Arabia says it has not yet cleared airspace use in India-Israel flights

By REUTERS
February 7, 2018 17:54




JERUSALEM/NEW DELHI - Air India said on Wednesday it plans to begin direct flights to Israel and has proposed they pass through Saudi airspace, a route so far off-limits to Israel-bound commercial planes.

Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban would reflect what appears to be thawing ties between Israel and the kingdom, both US allies with a shared concern over Iranian influence in the region.

An Air India spokesman and Israel's Airports Authority said the state-run carrier had requested slots for three weekly flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. The Airports Authority said the service would begin in early March.

Air India was awaiting clearance from the Indian aviation regulator to fly over Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said.

Israeli media, in unsourced reports, said Riyadh had granted the necessary flyover rights, which would shorten the flight time from New Delhi by more than two hours.

A spokesman for Saudi's General Authority of Civil Aviation said the agency had not granted any permission to Air India.


