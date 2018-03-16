March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 bln in Yemen central bank

By REUTERS
March 16, 2018 01:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Saudi Arabia signed an agreement in Riyadh to deposit $2 billion in Central Bank of Yemen account, Saudi Press Agency said late on Thursday.

The agreement signed between Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Central Bank of Yemen governor Mohammed Mansour Zemam aims at shoring up the weak currency in a country divided by nearly three years of civil war between the internationally recognised government, backed by Riyadh, based in the south, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which controls the north including the capital Sanaa.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 16, 2018
U.S. military aircraft crashes with U.S. personnel onboard in western Iraq

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut