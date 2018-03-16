Report: Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 bln in Yemen central bank

CAIRO - Saudi Arabia signed an agreement in Riyadh to deposit $2 billion in Central Bank of Yemen account, Saudi Press Agency said late on Thursday.



The agreement signed between Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Central Bank of Yemen governor Mohammed Mansour Zemam aims at shoring up the weak currency in a country divided by nearly three years of civil war between the internationally recognised government, backed by Riyadh, based in the south, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which controls the north including the capital Sanaa.



Share on facebook Share on twitter