January 08 2018
Tevet, 21, 5778
Report: Soldier injured in Ultra-Orthodox rock throwing incident

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 8, 2018 12:31




According to a United Hatzlah Spokesman, a man in an army uniform was attacked while driving through Beit Shemesh. Ultra-Orthodox residents threw stones and garbage at his car, which then hit a lamppost. The driver sustained light injuries and a facial laceration. Various social media reports suggest the young man was a soldier.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yitchak Levinger  was the first responder at the scene.

"When I arrived I found a young man, 18 or 19 years old, who was highly agitated and pale after the car he was driving was attacked, he said, by a group of Haredim. The assailants threw rocks and bags of trash at his car and screamed at him. Due to his being agitated, he drove his car into a lamppost and did serious damage to his vehicle...After the accident, his car was surrounded by a bunch of people acting crazy. I approached the car and calmed the driver down. I treated his wound and stayed with him until the police and ambulance team arrived."


