Report: Syrian government forces enter Kurdish-held Aleppo area

BEIRUT - Syrian government forces entered an area of Aleppo controlled by Kurdish militia, a witness in the city and a Britain-based war monitor said on Thursday.



The witness said government forces had entered the al-Halak, Bani Zaid and Bustan al-Basha neighborhoods, which are controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces had started to enter the areas in the north of Aleppo city controlled by Kurdish forces



Share on facebook Share on twitter