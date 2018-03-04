Report: Syrians flee govt advances in eastern Ghouta

BEIRUT - Advances by Syrian government forces into rebel-held eastern Ghouta are causing many people to flee, a pro-Syrian opposition television station and a witness in the enclave said on Sunday.



Orient TV said advances by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had triggered wide scale displacement.



The witness said people had fled areas where government forces had seized ground at the eastern periphery of the rebel enclave, and were seeking shelter in areas in the heart of the eastern Ghouta.



