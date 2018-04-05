April 06 2018
Nisan, 21, 5778
Report: Trump-Netanyahu call grew tense over plans to leave Syria

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 5, 2018 23:35
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump grew tense over Israeli objections to US plans to leave Syria, according to US administration officials said Wednesday, per a Times of Israel report.

While both parties indicated that they discussed Middle East issues, this new report indicates that Netanyahu is concerned about Trump's plan to pull out of Syria within six months, leaving the area open for outside, particularly Iranian, influence.

While Trump has announced this intention, no formal withdrawal plan has been released.


