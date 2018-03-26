March 26 2018
Report: Trump lawyer tells porn star 'cease and desist' after interview

By REUTERS
March 26, 2018 14:35
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's personal lawyer sent a "cease and desist" letter to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, Fox News reported on Monday, after she spoke in a "60 Minutes" television interview about her alleged affair with Trump and the threat she said she received to stay silent.

Fox reported Michael Cohen's attorney demanded in the letter sent late Sunday after the interview was broadcast that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, apologize for implying in the interview that Trump was behind a threat she said a stranger made against her in 2011 if she did not "leave Trump alone."

Cohen also demanded Daniels, an actress, dancer, and producer, refrain from making "false and defamatory statements" about Cohen in the future.

Daniels sued the president on March 6, stating that Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an "intimate" relationship between them.

White House aides did not respond immediately to requests for comment after the interview aired.


