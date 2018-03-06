March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Report: Turkey to set up camps for 170,000 people near Syria's Idlib

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 10:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ANKARA - Turkey will set up camps to settle 170,000 people in nine locations near Syria's Idlib, and in the area Ankara controls by further east in northern Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said.



Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies, which six weeks ago launched an operation in the Afrin region targeting the Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters, also control a swathe of land further east in Syria that stretching from the area around Azaz to the Euphrates river, which was taken during its "Euphrates Shield" operation that ended in early in 2017.


