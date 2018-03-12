March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Turkey will soon clear Syria's Afrin town of militants

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 20:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey will soon clear the Syrian town of Afrin of militants and has already gained control of more than half the area, a government spokesman said on Monday.

"We have cleared an area of 1102 kilometer square from terrorists in Afrin. We will soon reach the town center and clear it as well," spokesman Bekir Bozdag told reporters.

Turkey launched an operation into Syria's northwest Afrin region in January and has threatened to push further east to Manbij, where Syrian Kurdish YPG troops are stationed.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 12, 2018
U.S. calls urgent meeting in Jordan after Syria strikes reports

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 21
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut