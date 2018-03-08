March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Report: Turkish military seizes control of town in Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS
March 8, 2018 15:23
ISTANBUL - Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies seized control of the town of Jinderes on Thursday, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported, giving them control of one of the largest settlements in the northwest Afrin region.

Turkey's armed forces and its allies from Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions pushed the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia forces out of the town center on Thursday after capturing a hill overlooking the town a day earlier, Anadolu said, adding that operations to secure the area were continuing.


