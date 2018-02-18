Report: Two Palestinians killed during IAF strikes on Saturday

Israel News
Two Palestinian teenagers were killed during strikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian Authority news site Wafa reported Sunday morning. The report states the two were killed during a target of Rafah city.Overnight, Israeli forces struck 18 Hamas targets after air sirens were heard across southern Israel.
By REUTERS
