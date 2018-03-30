Reports: 7,000 Palestinians protesting at Gaza border

Arab Israeli Conflict
Palestinian media reported that approximately 7,000 Palestinians are currently protesting along Gaza's border with Israel on Friday morning.Reports state that one Palestinian has been killed and at least 20 wounded during the ongoing violence.
