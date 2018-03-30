March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
Reports: 7,000 Palestinians protesting at Gaza border

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 30, 2018 11:45
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Palestinian media reported that approximately 7,000 Palestinians are currently protesting along Gaza's border with Israel on Friday morning.

Reports state that one Palestinian has been killed and at least 20 wounded during the ongoing violence.


