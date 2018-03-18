March 18 2018
Nisan, 2, 5778
Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal

By REUTERS
March 18, 2018 15:21
WASHINGTON - Republican US Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Sunday he expected President Donald Trump to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement in May.

"The Iran deal will be another issue that's coming up in May, and right now it doesn't feel like it's gonna be extended," Corker said on the CBS "Face the Nation" program.

Asked if he believed Trump would pull out on May 12, the deadline for the president to issue a new waiver to suspend Iran sanctions as part of the deal, Corker responded, "I do. I do."


