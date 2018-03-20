Riyadh Arab Summit to take place April 15

CAIRO - An Arab Summit in Riyadh where states will seek to prevent Israel from gaining a rotating seat on the UN Security Council will take place on April 15, the Arab League chief said in a statement on Tuesday.



The summit was postponed from March because the original date clashed with Egypt's upcoming presidential election, the Arab League said last month.



Winning a Security Council seat requires a two-thirds majority in the 193-nation General Assembly. Candidates are proposed by the five regional groups but election to the council is voted on by the full assembly.



