March 20 2018
|
Nisan, 4, 5778
|
Riyadh Arab Summit to take place April 15

By REUTERS
March 20, 2018 14:24
CAIRO - An Arab Summit in Riyadh where states will seek to prevent Israel from gaining a rotating seat on the UN Security Council will take place on April 15, the Arab League chief said in a statement on Tuesday.

The summit was postponed from March because the original date clashed with Egypt's upcoming presidential election, the Arab League said last month.

Winning a Security Council seat requires a two-thirds majority in the 193-nation General Assembly. Candidates are proposed by the five regional groups but election to the council is voted on by the full assembly.


