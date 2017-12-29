Rocket sirens heard in Gaza border area

Israel News
Rocket sirens were activated a short while ago in southern Israel. FULL STORY: CLICK HERESirens were heard in several communities surrounding the Gaza Strip shortly before midday (local time). The IDF is investigating the incident.
This is a breaking story. More details to follow.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By REUTERS
