Rocket alarm sirens heard in southern Israel

Rocket alarm sirens were heard a short while ago in southern Israel.



The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that a rocket was launched on Friday night from the Gaza Strip.



This follows a rocket that was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Thursday evening, not causing damage. The IDF struck a Hamas observation post in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday night in response to that rocket launch, the IDF said.



Terror groups in the Gaza Strip fired a total of 35 projectiles towards Israel over the past year, up from the two previous years.



According to statistics that were published by the IDF in mid-January, 2017 has seen the most serious peak of violence between Israel and terror groups in the strip like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014.



Israel has repeatedly stated that it holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from the Gaza Strip.



This is a breaking story. More details to follow.



Share on facebook Share on twitter