Rocket hits Turkish camp near Syrian border, kills two, wounds 12

ISTANBUL - A rocket fired from the Syrian region of Afrin struck a Turkish camp where Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters were located near the border on Monday, killing two people and wounding 12, the Dogan news agency reported.



As Turkey's operation against the US-backed Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin entered its third day, the rocket hit the Kirikhan area of Turkey's Hatay province, Dogan said. It said those killed were believed to be FSA rebels, who are involved in the operation.



