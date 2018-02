Rocket sirens were activated for a second time in Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Saturday evening following a day of rising tensions on the Israel-Gaza border.



Sirens were activated in the Sha'ar HaNegev region. A short time earlier, sirens were activated in Israeli communities in the Eshkol region.



Earlier Saturday, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated on the Gaza border wounding four IDF soldiers, two severely.



Share on facebook Share on twitter