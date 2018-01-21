January 21 2018
|
Shevat, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border town

By REUTERS
January 21, 2018 08:28




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Four rockets fired from Syria hit the Turkish southern border town of Kilis early on Sunday damaging houses, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Three of the rockets damaged two houses, while the fourth rocket hit empty land in the city center, Anadolu said, adding there were no casualties.

Turkish security forces retaliated in kind, it said.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday, conducting airstrikes against PKK, Kurdish militia and ISIS in Afrin province.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 21, 2018
Turkey's economy will not be affected by operation in Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 13
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut