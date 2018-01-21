Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border town

ISTANBUL - Four rockets fired from Syria hit the Turkish southern border town of Kilis early on Sunday damaging houses, state-run Anadolu Agency said.



Three of the rockets damaged two houses, while the fourth rocket hit empty land in the city center, Anadolu said, adding there were no casualties.



Turkish security forces retaliated in kind, it said.



Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday, conducting airstrikes against PKK, Kurdish militia and ISIS in Afrin province.





