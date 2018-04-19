April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Rockets hit Libya airport as U.N., French officials visit to talk peace

By REUTERS
April 19, 2018 20:48
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TRIPOLI - Rockets hit Libya's main airport and damaged a plane as it was waiting to take off early on Thursday, a security force said, the same day as the United Nations envoy and France's ambassador were visiting the capital to discuss a peace plan.

One rocket hit an Airbus 320 and others struck the arrivals hall at Tripoli's Mitiga airport at around 2 a.m. (midnight GMT), but no one was injured, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada) said.

UN envoy Ghassan Salame and French ambassador Brigitte Curmi arrived at the same airport - the only one operating in the city. Their offices did not immediately release a statement on the attack or say when they landed.

Tripoli has been controlled by a patchwork of armed groups since a 2011 uprising that toppled long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi and splintered the country.

There have been rival governments in Tripoli and the east since 2014, when most diplomatic missions evacuated to neighboring Tunisia.

Armed groups fighting for territory and power have regularly attacked Tripoli's transport hubs - undermining the government's efforts to persuade diplomatic missions to return to the capital.

Airlines have also struggled to maintain services and keep the oil-producing country connected to the outside world as attacks damage their planes.

Rada, a security grup that controls the airport alligned to Libya's internationally recognized government, said the rockets were fired by men loyal to a militia leader known as Bashir "the Cow," a group it has clashed with before.

France's Curmi met representatives of that govenrment in Tripoli at around 9 a.m., and the UN's Salame held his meeting in the early afternoon.

When asked whether elections would be held this year, Salame said after meeting Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala: "Sure. We promised this the UN Security Council." He did not elaborate.

The United Nations launched a new round of talks in September in Tunis between the rival factions to prepare for presidential and parliamentary elections in 2018 but divisions have prevented reaching an accord.

Mitiga is a military air base near the center of Tripoli that began hosting civilian flights after the international airport was put out of service in 2014.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 19, 2018
Four Saudi security forces killed by gunmen in southern province

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 23
    Jerusalem
    16 - 22
    Haifa
  • 20 - 36
    Elat
    18 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut