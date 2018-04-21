Rouhani: Iran has 'expected and unexpected' reactions if U.S. leaves nuclear deal

DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran's atomic agency was ready with "expected and unexpected" reactions if the United States pulls out of a multinational nuclear deal.



"Our Atomic Energy Organization is fully prepared... for actions that they expect and actions they do not expect," Rouhani said without elaborating in a speech carried by state television, referring to a possible decision by President Donald Trump to leave the accord next month.



Share on facebook Share on twitter