December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Rouhani: Iranians have right to protest but must avoid violence

By REUTERS
December 31, 2017 20:03

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - President Hassan Rouhani, giving his first public reaction to four days of anti-government protests, said on Sunday Iranians had the right to protest and criticize the authorities but their actions should not lead to violence or damage public property.

"People are absolutely free to criticize the government and protest but their protests should be in such a way as to improve the situation in the country and their life," Rouhani was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as telling the cabinet.

"Criticism is different from violence and damaging public properties."

Anti-government protesters demonstrated on Sunday in defiance of a warning by the authorities of a tough crackdown, extending for a fourth day one of the most audacious challenges to the clerical leadership since pro-reform unrest in 2009.

Tens of thousands of people have protested across the country since Thursday against the Islamic Republic's unelected clerical elite and Iranian foreign policy in the region. They have also chanted slogans in support of political prisoners.

"Resolving the problems is not easy and would take time. The government and people should help each other to resolve the issues," Rouhani said, according to IRNA.

Rouhani also rebuffed US President Donald Trump's comments in support of the protests.

"This man in America who is sympathizing today with our people has forgotten that he called the Iranian nation terrorists a few months ago. This man who is against the Iranian nation to his core has no right to sympathize with Iranians," Rouhani said.


Related Content

Breaking news
December 31, 2017
Senior US Republican senator: 'Let Mr. Mueller do his job'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut