Rouhani: 'countries are mistaken' to bomb their neighbors

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday (February 10) that countries are mistaken if they think bombing their neighbors can lead to desirable results.



The president, speaking at a news conference broadcast on state TV, said Iran is "prepared for the security of the region" and called on the cooperation of "all other countries".



Rouhani's speech comes after Israel launched its most intensive air strikes yet against Iranian forces in Syria on Saturday after intercepting what it said was an Iranian drone and the rare downing of an Israeli F-16 warplane.



The incidents marked the most serious confrontations in Syria between Israel and Iranian-backed forces that have established a major foothold in the country while fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad in a nearly seven-year-old civil war.

