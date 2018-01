NKARA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that he hoped the protests in Iran would end in a few days, sources in Erdogan's office said on Wednesday.



In the phone call, Erdogan said Rouhani had taken an appopriate stance by saying demonstrators should not violate the law while exercising their right to peaceful protests, the sources said.



