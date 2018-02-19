February 19 2018
|
Adar, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Russia: Call for Syrian army to halt Idlib push attempt to help Nusra front

By REUTERS
February 19, 2018 13:46




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that calls by unnamed members of the U.N. Security Council for the Syrian army to halt an offensive in Idlib province were designed to help Nusra Front, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov was cited as calling Nusra Front "a terrorist structure" and calling on Western countries to use what he said was their influence to discipline its members. If they did not, he said the group would be destroyed.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 19, 2018
Syrian Kurdish YPG denies deal for army to enter Afrin

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 13
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    10 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut