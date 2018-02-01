February 01 2018
|
Shevat, 16, 5778
|
Russia, Israel discuss security for 2018 soccer World Cup

By REUTERS
February 1, 2018 17:17




MOSCOW- The Secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, has discussed security issues at this year's soccer World Cup with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

"The exchange of information between the two countries' law enforcement agencies, cooperation for legal assistance requests and cooperation for providing security throughout preparations for and during the 2018 soccer World Cup were discussed," Russia's Security Council said in a statement cited by RIA.

Russia will host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 12 venues spread across 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.


