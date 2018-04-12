April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Russia: Syrian government forces gain full control of eastern Ghouta

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 08:14
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Syrian government forces have taken full control over the town of Douma, the last rebel stronghold in the eastern Ghouta enclave outside Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing a Russian military official.

"The raised state flag over a building in the town of Douma has heralded the control over this location and therefore over the whole of eastern Ghouta," Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria, was quoted as saying.


Breaking news
April 12, 2018
Russian military police deploy in Syria's Douma - RIA agency

By REUTERS

