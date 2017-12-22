December 23 2017
|
Tevet, 5, 5778
|
Russia, Turkey hope peace talks will lead to congress on Syria in Sochi

By REUTERS
December 22, 2017 12:56




MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday they hoped the current round of Syria peace talks in Astana would lay the groundwork for a Syrian national dialog congress in Sochi, the Kremlin said.

Speaking over the phone, the two leaders also confirmed their readiness to assist the settlement of the Palestine-Israeli conflict on the basis of international law "and help implement the right of the people of Palestine to create an independent state," the Kremlin said in a statement.


