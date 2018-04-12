Russia accuses Israel of 'worsening instability in Syria'

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Israel of worsening instability in Syria by carrying out an airstrike targeting an Iranian base in Homs.



The Monday airstrike, which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied having carried out, claimed the lives of seven Iranians out of a total of 14 people killed in the attack.



The alleged Israeli strike came a day after Syria bombed the rebel-held suburb of Douma, using a nerve agent, that resulted in more than 50 dead.



Israel has repeatedly asserted that it would not allow the entrenchment of its arch enemy Iran in neighboring Syria.



