February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Russia accuses rebels of shelling evacuation route from Syria's Ghouta

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 11:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The Russian military on Tuesday accused rebels in Syria's eastern Ghouta of raining mortar fire down on an evacuation route opened to allow civilians to leave the conflict zone, the TASS news agency reported.

Not a single civilian had been able to leave the area via the corridor as a result, TASS cited the Russian military as saying.

Russia, which backs the Syrian government, ordered a daily truce from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (0700 GMT to 1200 GMT) and the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to let civilians leave the area, the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 27, 2018
Militants fire at IDF soldiers at checkpoint east of Ramallah

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 14
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    10 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut