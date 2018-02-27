February 27 2018
Adar, 12, 5778
Russia 'both arsonist and firefighter' in Syria, U.S. general says

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 17:55
WASHINGTON - Russia is playing a destabilizing role in Syria and acting as "both arsonist and firefighter" in the country, the head of US Central Command said on Tuesday.

"Diplomatically and militarily, Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter, fueling tensions among all parties in Syria... then serving as an arbitrator, to resolve disputes, attempting to undermine and weaken each party's bargaining positions," US Army General Joseph Votel said during a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing.


