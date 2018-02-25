February 25 2018
|
Adar, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Russia calls for anti-government forces in Syria to adhere to truce

By REUTERS
February 25, 2018 13:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOSCOW - Russia is counting on foreign supporters of anti-government forces in Syria to ensure that a ceasefire called by the United Nations was observed, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.



Clashes were reported on Sunday between insurgents and government forces in rebel-held areas near Damascus, despite the UN resolution demanding a 30-day nationwide truce.



"We count upon foreign patrons of anti-government militant groups ... to ensure that their charges stop combat activities in the interests of the quickest and safe transit of humanitarian convoys," the ministry said on its website.



"We will watch this closely."



Saturday's Security Council resolution followed seven days of bombing by pro-government forces on besieged rebel-held suburbs of the city.



Iran said earlier that attacks would continue on areas near Damascus "held by the terrorists," the Tasnim news agency quoted its chief of staff as saying.

Several previous ceasefires have unraveled quickly in the seven-year war in Syria, where government forces have gained the upper hand with the help of key allies Iran and Russia.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 25, 2018
West bank to be under curfew during Purim, IDF spokesperson says

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 17
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut