February 24 2018
|
Adar, 9, 5778
|
Russia calls for talks with U.S. on North Korea

By REUTERS
February 24, 2018 12:36
MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov called on Saturday for direct talks between the United States and Russia on North Korea, according to TASS news agency.

His comments were published after a decision by the United States to impose its largest package of sanctions on North Korea, aimed at pressuring it into giving up its nuclear and missile programs.

"I'm sure that the dynamic development of the current situation on the Korean peninsula calls for active Russo-American dialog on this issue," Morgulov was quoted as saying.

He reiterated Moscow had sent an invitation for talks to Joseph Yun, the US Special Representative for North Korea Policy.

Morgulov added the date for talks was still under discussion.

The Russian diplomat also repeated calls for talks between Washington and Pyongyang.


