February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Russia cautions Israel against striking its forces in Syria

By
February 10, 2018 17:28




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Russian Federation released a statement on Saturday in which it called on all sides involved in the recent escalation between Israel and Syria to show restraint. 


It also warned against any attacks on Russian forces present in Syria. 


The IAF shot down an Iranian drone that violated Israeli airspace by entering the country from Syria on Saturday morning. The drone had flown in Israeli air space for a minute and a half before being destroyed by the air force.


In retaliation, the IAF destroyed the drone's operation center in Syria and various Iranian targets in Syria. 


